Bayhealth offers online tours for expectant moms

DOVER — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bayhealth had to suspend the tours of our Centers for Women and Infants and the classes we typically offer to expectant mothers. However, virtual tours are available and educational resources can be accessed through a free online tool.

Parents can take a virtual tour of the Center for Women and Infants, Kent Campus by going to https://omnisightinc.com//virtual-tours/bay-health/kent-general-labor-delivery-unit-virtual-tour/. For questions about the Center for Women and Infants, Kent Campus, call 302-744-7245.

Parents can take a virtual tour of the Center for Women and Infants, Sussex Campus by going to https://omnisightinc.com//virtual-tours/bay-health/sussex-campus-women-infants-virtual-tour/. If you have any questions about the Center for Women and Infants, Sussex Campus, call 302-430-5739.

Free online educational resources that will help guide moms during pregnancy and beyond are available online via a password-protected website, MyYoMingo.com, or by downloading the free MyYoMingo app. The content, which includes pregnancy milestones, prenatal care information, and more, is also offered in several languages and there’s even a read-to-me option. To learn more or to sign up, call Bayhealth’s Education department at 302-744-7135.