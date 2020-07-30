Bayhealth Orthopaedics, Dover welcomes Tsui, DO

DOVER — Bayhealth Orthopaedics, Dover, welcomes new primary care sports medicine physician Terrence Tsui, DO.

He joins fellow physicians Trinity Pilkington, MD; Darshdeep Singh, DO; John Burger, DO; Andrew Gambone, MD; and Andrew Park, MD.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

They are currently accepting new patients in the practice. Dr. Tsui specializes in diagnosis and non-operative treatment of orthopaedic conditions and injuries, such as those from arthritis, or overuse from sports or other activities. His clinical skills include ultrasound-guided cortisone injections, a more precise method of injections for relief of ongoing pain, and compartment pressure testing, which is used to diagnose a condition that typically causes pain in the lower legs after physical activity.

He sees patients at Bayhealth, Orthopaedics, Dover located at 655 Bay Road, Suite F in Dover. To schedule an appointment, call 730-4366 or visit Bayhealth.org/Orthopaedics-Dover for more information.