Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford welcomes Rolfes



MILFORD — Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford welcomes board-certified internal medicine doctor Robert Rolfes, MD.

He joins Preeti Gupta, MD; Antonio Zarraga, MD; and Cynthia Zarraga, MD. Dr. Rolfes is now accepting new patients. The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

With more than 35 years of experience in internal medicine, Dr. Rolfes most recently served as a primary care doctor in the VA Clinic in Dover. Prior to that, he provided inpatient and outpatient care in the U.S. Army and was an internist at various physician practices and medical centers in Virginia.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio and completed a residency and internship at the Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Georgia. Dr. Rolfes sees patients at Bayhealth Primary Care, Milford, located at 804 N. DuPont Blvd. in Milford. To schedule an appointment with him, call 430-0867. Visit Bayhealth.org/Medical-Group for more information.