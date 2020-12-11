Bayhealth Primary Care, Smyrna welcomes Saroya MD



SMYRNA — Bayhealth Primary Care, Smyrna recently welcomed board-certified family medicine doctor Rohin Saroya, MD.

He joins physician Mable Tsui, DO, and certified family nurse practitioner Markia Carolina, MSN, RN, FNP-C.

Dr. Saroya is currently accepting new patients. The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff, and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

Coming from the Philadelphia area, Dr. Saroya completed an internship and residency in family medicine from Drexel University. He gained broad primary care experience at Hahnemann University Hospital, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, and Roxborough Memorial Hospital as well as a number of clinical and rehabilitative settings and medical offices. He recently finished a fellowship in sleep medicine at Jefferson University. He earned his medical degree from Ross University in Portsmouth, Dominica.

Dr. Saroya is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. In addition to providing primary care to patients of all ages, his clinical interests include managing a variety of sleep disorders such as insomnia, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy, and sleep phase disorders.

He sees patients at Bayhealth Primary Care, Smyrna, located at 401 N. Carter Rd., Suite 201 in Smyrna, Delaware. To schedule an appointment, call 514-3371. Visit Bayhealth.org/Medical-Group for more information.