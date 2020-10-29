Bayhealth receives grant from Bank of America



DOVER — Bayhealth has received a $25,000 grant from Bank of America to support its efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“The grant will be used to purchase supplies, PPE, tests, medications, and whatever else is needed to address the COVID-19 crisis,” said Bayhealth Foundation Development Specialist Mary Katherine Curtin.

“We appreciate Bank of America’s generous award and continued support of the community.”

The grant is part of Bank of America’s philanthropic giving efforts in local communities. Awardees were selected for their commitment to addressing basic needs, medical response and workforce development for individuals and families, in particular during the coronavirus pandemic.

“A top priority at Bank of America is keeping our communities safe and healthy, especially during this time of uncertainty,” said Chip Rossi, Delaware market president, Bank of America.

“Through this partnership, we’re able to support Bayhealth’s mission of strengthening the health of our community by equipping them with the resources needed to provide PPE and other critical health services to our neighbors in Delaware.”