Bayhealth Sussex Campus receives several design and construction awards

On Tuesday, Bayhealth Hospital announced that its Sussex Campus and several companies involved in its design and construction received awards from various trade organizations.

As part of the Baltimore chapter of the American Institute of Architects’ 2019 Excellence in Design Awards, the campus itself received the organization’s inaugural Exceptional Detail Award.

An interior view of Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus’ lobby. Courtesy of Bayhealth Hospital.

The architectural firm Bayhealth hired, CannonDesign, was praised for “creating a medical campus that supports healthy communities, healthy land development and forward-thinking healthcare,” according to a press release from the hospital.

The AIA said there is an “element of warmth and elegance in the design instead of a cold and sterile feeling like most healthcare environments.”

The award focused on how the new hospital reflects the natural landscape of southern Delaware, particularly the coastal features. The AIA called the wooden wave wall in the hospital lobby a “beautiful example of excellent millwork.”

The Delaware chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, a nation-wide trade group, gave the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company an Excellence in Construction award in the $100 million and over category for their work on the Sussex Campus.

Furthermore, the same organization gave Eastern Industrial Services – which provided support to Whiting-Turner in the form of thermal insulation, scaffolding and coating services – a merit award for their work on the facility.

Battaglia Electric, another one of Bayhealth’s trade partners, received the Best Electrical Construction Award from the General Builders Contract Association for its work on the campus.

“Battaglia Electric worked with Whiting-Turner and CannonDesign to feed over a half mile of service feeder, fiber optic and control cables from an outdoor substation,” according to the press release from Bayhealth. “The judges said their work helped to make the project more customizable and easier to layout and install.