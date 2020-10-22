Bayhealth Sussex Campus to add 29 new beds

MILFORD — On Wednesday, Bayhealth Medical Center announced its plan to add 29 new beds and a C-section suite to its Sussex Campus in Milford.

“After our move to the Sussex Campus in early 2019, we saw significant growth in admissions, observation cases and the number of babies born,” said Terry Murphy, Bayhealth’s CEO and president. “Sussex County is undergoing significant population growth, which we anticipate will further increase the need for services and we want to be prepared to meet that need.”

Bayhealth Sussex Campus

The Certificate of Public Review Bayhealth sent to be considered by the Delaware Health Resources Board called for 24 additional beds to be located in a 17,300 square foot shell which will be constructed on the building’s fifth floor.

Office space on the third floor will be repurposed for five additional women’s services beds. The 1,500 square foot C-section suite will be constructed nearby in another shelled space.

The entire project is estimated to cost around $19 million.

“The proposed expansion project was thoughtfully and efficiently planned when we designed the hospital,” Mr. Murphy said. “Most of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, making it easy to convert the spaces into patient care areas. There will be minimal impact on existing services.”

The additional capacity at the Sussex Campus comes weeks after Bayhealth announced its plan to build a new outpatient facility near Milton.