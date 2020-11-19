Bayhealth welcomes surgeon Katsichtis



Bayhealth General Surgery, Dover and the Bayhealth Bariatric Program are pleased to welcome Theodoros Katsichtis, MD.

He joins Thomas Barnett, MD, in the Bayhealth Bariatric Program. In the General Surgery, Dover practice, which is part of Bayhealth Medical Group, he joins Edward Alexander, MD, and Assar Rather, MD. Dr. Katsichtis is now accepting new patients.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Katsichtis has joined us,” said Dr. Alexander. “Having another surgeon on board with experience in general surgery and bariatric surgery will allow us to better meet the surgical needs of patients in our community.”

Dr. Katsichtis comes to Bayhealth from Jefferson Health’s Abington Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania, where he completed a bariatric (weight loss) surgery fellowship through the Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Prior to that, he did his general surgery residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York, and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He holds a medical degree from National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Medical School in Athens, Greece. During his medical training in 2011,

Dr. Katsichtis was awarded the IRCAD Student Fellowship for best student protocol in minimally invasive surgery from the University of Strasbourg Medical School in France. He also served as course director for a business engineering and surgical technologies innovation course at the same institution.

In addition to performing the full spectrum of general surgery, Dr. Katsichtis’ clinical interests include minimally invasive surgery, bariatric surgery and abdominal wall hernias.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Katsichtis at Bayhealth General Surgery, Dover, located at 724 S. New St. in Dover, call 674-4070 or visit Bayhealth.org/Medical-Group for more information. To learn more about the Bayhealth Bariatric Program or to sign up for an upcoming informational seminar, visit Bayhealth.org/Weightloss or call 430-5454.