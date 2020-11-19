Bayhealth’s Aldrich receives DAISY Award



MLFORD — Registered Nurse Audrey Aldrich, recently earned a DAISY Award during her time working in the Bayhealth Cancer Center, Sussex Campus.

“It is very clear that Audrey was created to be a nurse,” said Bertha Kennedy, a patient who nominated Ms. Aldrich for the award. In the nomination form, Ms. Kennedy wrote she was in for her weekly visit and witnessed Ms. Aldrich’s dedication to her job.

“At the clinic, I experienced a medical emergency. Audrey wasn’t my assigned nurse that particular day but noticed I was in distress. Audrey assessed, examined, contacted the appropriate staff, and personally wheeled me to the emergency department,” said Ms. Kennedy.

Ms. Aldrich recalls the instance as a moment of second nature. “We’re family, so you kind of see when family needs help,” said Ms. Aldrich.

Ms. Aldrich has been with Bayhealth for six years. She started with Bayhealth’s Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit before working at the Bayhealth Cancer Center. This summer, she accepted a new position as house supervisor at the Kent Campus.

Visit Bayhealth.org/DAISY to nominate a deserving nurse.