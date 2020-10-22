Bayhealth’s Harvey receives DAISY Award



DOVER — For William (Will) Harvey, who has been with Bayhealth since 2011, it was an act of kindness and opportunity to do something special and meaningful for a patient that earned him a DAISY Award.

“Whenever you can utilize your talent to make an impact in someone’s life, take advantage of it,” said Mr. Harvey.

Mr. Harvey says that he has a great level of respect for labor and delivery nurses because his wife Caitlin happens to be one at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus. It was that relationship that led to Mr. Harvey filling in as photographer for a patient during a tough time.

“A patient that had experienced a loss during her third trimester had wanted photos to remember her child. The individual who normally does these photos for these families was unavailable and the patient would not have been able to receive these photos. However, knowing that Will had a background in photography, a nurse reached out and asked if he was willing to create these lasting memories for this patient,” wrote Caitlin, who nominated her husband. “I have a passion for nursing and photography and to be able to put the two together to do something special for someone, I was more than willing and happy to lend a hand,” said Mr. Harvey.