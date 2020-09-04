Beebe extends scheduling hours to include weekend



LEWES — Beebe Healthcare is expanding the hours for its scheduling team to include weekends to better serve our community. As the healthcare system and the community continue to recover, Beebe leaders encourage community members and patients to reschedule tests and procedures that may have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To better serve Sussex County, patients can now call 302-645-FAST (3278) any day of the week to make an appointment.

Beebe Scheduling hours are: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and now Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Please remember face coverings are required for all appointments. Patients can also practice physical distancing and by making sure to arrive early to fill out any necessary paperwork.

This is part of the new normal and Beebe’s recovery phase. All outpatient services such as lab and imaging require an appointment. This allows Beebe to maintain physical distancing in common areas, which sometimes will include car-based registration and waiting in your car prior to appointments in certain cases. A physician order is required to make an appointment.

Learn more about visitor restrictions: www.beebehealthcare.org/recovery-safety.