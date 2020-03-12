Beebe Healthcare offers cyber health classes

LEWES — In partnership with local libraries, Beebe Healthcare’s information technology security team is offering cyber health classes.

The next class will be March 13 from 2-4 p.m. at South Coastal Public Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach.

Attendees can expect to learn tips for:

•Leading a “lifestyle” of security awareness

•How to identify and react to phishing email

•Understanding ransomware and the dark web

•Critical impacts of data breaches on industry, homes, schools, small businesses, and communities

•How to identify and respond if personal information has been leaked

•Powerful tools to take home and educate the community beyond the session.

“As cyberattacks increasingly focus on exposing human vulnerabilities, it is imperative that organizations think outside of their own four walls by proactively educating their communities as well as their staff,” said Rob Bentley, Beebe’s IT Security Manager. “Just as with physical health, cyber health plays a critical role in everyone’s life.”