Beebe Healthcare tightens visitation policies

LEWES — Due to the rise in cases and hospitalizations, Beebe Healthcare has reinstituted stricter visiting policies to all care locations.

Patients admitted to the main hospital at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus will no longer be permitted one well visitor for the safety of patients and caregivers. Nursing staff will continue to assist patients with electronic visits via tablets or telephone. Exceptions will continue to be made for patients who are receiving end-of-life care.

Emergency department, same-day surgery, and outpatient cardiac catheterization are permitted one well visitor in that area of the hospital for the duration of their visit. Restrooms and vending machines are located nearby and the visitor must remain in the waiting area or with the patient – wearing a mask at all times.

Appointments are still required for all imaging and lab tests at any Beebe Healthcare location, including the Lewes Campus.

No visitors are allowed for patients coming for lab or imaging appointments unless the patient having the appointment requires an essential support person (i.e. someone to assist with mobility). In that case, one well visitor is permitted, as space allows, to accompany a patient during their lab or diagnostic imaging procedure.

All visitor must be 18 years of age or older.

For additional visitor policy details for other locations including Beebe’s two cancer centers and Beebe Medical Group, visit: beebehealthcare.org/covid-19-resource-center.

All patients and visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. With the exception of emergency department patients, people who screen positive for COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter the hospital, for the safety of patients and caregivers.

All patients and visitors are required to wear a mask, made of at least two layers, that covers both the mouth and nose. The mask must remain on for the duration of the visit. Gaiters, bandanas, masks with valves, scarves, and other non-mask face coverings are not permitted inside a Beebe Healthcare facility.