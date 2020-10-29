Beebe Healthcare to host job fair in Dover on Nov. 4



DOVER — Beebe Healthcare will host a clinical health care professionals job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the Capitol Room of the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1706 N. DuPont Highway, in Dover. Interested candidates are asked to RSVP for the event by calling 302-645-3336 or emailing employment@beebehealthcare.org.

You must bring copies of your resume to the job fair and wear a mask. Beebe Healthcare is hiring for numerous positions. Openings include:

•Critical Care RNs (two years of acute care experience required)

•LPNs

•CNAs (ful- time, par- time, and casual)

•Respiratory care practitioners

•Phlebotomists

•Medical assistants.

For more information on these positions or for a list of all openings at Beebe Healthcare, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities. Follow Beebe Careers on Facebook for the latest information.