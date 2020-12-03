Beebe Healthcare to sponsor virtual PBS film screening



LEWES — Beebe Healthcare is sponsoring a virtual public screening of the PBS film “Is Your Story Making You Sick?” Dec. 5-12.

The 90-minute film shows the lives of individuals living with addiction, trauma, depression, and anxiety and how they are using integrative modalities to change their stories and transcend their pain. To register for the screening and to receive free access to the “Is Your Story Making You Story Making You Sick Toolkit,” visit www.story.movie/beebe.

Once you have signed up, you will receive a link to view the film that will be live from during the viewing window. In addition, the Beebe community is invited to join the live Q&A on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. featuring:

•Frances Causey, Director, Is Your Story Making You Sick?

•David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare

•Julius Mullen, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Children & Families First of Delaware, Inc.

•Natasha Mullen, LPCMH, Milestones Consultants LLC

•Catrina Stiller, LMHC

The film is directed by Frances Causey, an Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker with 15 years of experience as a Senior Producer at CNN whose previous work was hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick.