Beebe holding virtual COVID event

LEWES — Beebe Healthcare is holding a virtual town hall on COVID-19 Monday.

The event will take place June 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. and will feature Beebe President and CEO David Tam. Individuals can watch on Facebook Live or by calling 415-466-7000 (PIN 2409040 #) or 760-699-0393 (PIN 9253420931 #).

Questions can be submitted ahead of time to BeebeHealthcareEvents@beebehealthcare.org. Please limit your question to one per person and submit inquiries by 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sign-language interpretation will be offered during the video, and Beebe will upload a video with closed captions as soon as possible after the live stream.

For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/public-health-information.