Beebe hosting Community Health Fair Feb. 8

REHOBOTH BEACH — Beebe Healthcare will hold its annual Community Health Fair Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth, with an invitation to people of all ages.

The fair, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers a fun-filled day for the entire family. It will feature:

•Interactive experiences for all ages, including crafts for kids

•Budget-friendly, healthy cooking demonstrations

•Blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and bone density screenings

•Learn to reverse an opioid overdose with Narcan

•Private medication consolidation sessions.

Light refreshments will be provided, along with a raffle for a two-night stay at Home2 Suites by Hilton. There will also be a private room available for nursing/pumping mothers.

This is a free event and registration is not required.

For more information, contact Beebe Population Health at 645-3337.