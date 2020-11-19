Beebe launches online scheduling for walk-in care



LEWES — Beebe Healthcare and its employed medical group, Beebe Medical Group, have announced the start of online scheduling.

The online scheduling system is currently accepting reservations for Beebe Walk-In Care through Beebe’s website at www.beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling.

By reserving a spot for a Beebe Walk-In Care location, patients can arrive closer to the time when they will be seen, making it a streamlined and efficient process.

“Online scheduling is a great way for our team to ensure patients are seen quickly and in an orderly fashion,” said Stephen Keiser, vice president of operations for Beebe Medical Group. “It also allows patients to arrive closer to when they will be seen, so they are doing less waiting. With the pandemic continuing, it is our top priority to keep everyone safe and online scheduling helps everyone – it’s a win-win.”

When using online scheduling for Beebe Walk-In Care, patients are reserving a spot. This is not a traditional appointment. However, Beebe care teams state that they will do their best to see patients as close to the given time as possible. Once a spot is reserved at the location of choice, patients can expect to receive a text message with additional information.

Beebe offers Walk-In Care in four locations — Rehoboth Beach, Millsboro, Millville, and Georgetown (the Georgetown location is temporarily closed for renovations). Those interested in using the online scheduling portal can go to www.beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling.