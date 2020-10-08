Beebe presents DAISY Award to Hudson

Oct 8th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0


LEWES — Jeff Hudson, BSN, RN, a nurse on Beebe Healthcare’s Intensive Care Unit, has been honored with this quarter’s DAISY Award.
The award is a part of the DAISY Foundation’s national program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses make every day.

Mr. Hudson received the DAISY Award because of the care and support he provided the wife of a patient. The patient required emergency surgery and his wife was scared and alone in the hospital. The wife is also a nurse and knew Mr. Hudson from working with him years ago in a previous role.
Mr. Hudson was presented with a DAISY Award certificate and a hand-carved Healer’s Touch sculpture during a recent surprise, socially distant ceremony. Each DAISY honoree receives the statue and the certificate, which commends the honoree for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” It reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie