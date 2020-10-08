Beebe presents DAISY Award to Hudson



LEWES — Jeff Hudson, BSN, RN, a nurse on Beebe Healthcare’s Intensive Care Unit, has been honored with this quarter’s DAISY Award.

The award is a part of the DAISY Foundation’s national program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses make every day.

Mr. Hudson received the DAISY Award because of the care and support he provided the wife of a patient. The patient required emergency surgery and his wife was scared and alone in the hospital. The wife is also a nurse and knew Mr. Hudson from working with him years ago in a previous role.

Mr. Hudson was presented with a DAISY Award certificate and a hand-carved Healer’s Touch sculpture during a recent surprise, socially distant ceremony. Each DAISY honoree receives the statue and the certificate, which commends the honoree for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” It reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”