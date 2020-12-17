Beebe to host Facebook Live virtual town hall today



LEWES — Beebe Healthcare is inviting the public to a COVID-19 Town Hall today from 4 to 5 p.m.

David A. Tam, MD, president and CEO, and Bill Chasanov, DO, Beebe’s COVID-19 Response Medical Director, will share updates about the latest in cases, hospitalizations, and information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pre-submitted questions will be answered during the town hall and similar questions will be grouped together. All questions about COVID-19

To watch, log into Facebook and come to Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page to look for the live video. If you do not have access to Facebook, you may also watch or listen to the presentation on laptop or desktop by visiting, primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/bxfhvjgs or primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/bxfhvjgs on mobile device, enter event ID : bxfhvjgs. There is not a function to ask a question during the event if joining via Blue Jeans. For more information about COVID-19, go to www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/column/covid-19-resource-center.