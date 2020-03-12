Book signing event features Joan Lunden

LEWES — Journalist and former “Good Morning America” co-host Joan Lunden will present “A Candid Conversation On Aging with Joan Lunden on March 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave, Lewes.

Ms. Lunden was the co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997 and has authored eight books. She has appeared on the “Biography” program and Biography Channel. As of 2014, Ms. Lunden is a special correspondent for NBC’s “Today.” Her newest book is “Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging.”

Following the presentation, Ms. Lunden will sign copies of her book, which will be available for sale before and after the event by Browseabout Books. Presented by Browseabout Books, Lewes Public Library, and Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, 25% of book sales benefit DBCC’s statewide programs and services for women and men battling breast cancer.

Registration is required through Lewes Public Library. However, free registration does not include a book, nor does the purchase of a book include registration. You must complete both the registration and the transaction separately. Register online at http://bit.ly/Joan_Lunden_, or by calling the library at 645-2733. For more information about the Library and its programs, call the library during business hours or visit the website (lewes.lib.de.us).