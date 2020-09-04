ChristianaCare hospitals for LGBTQ health care equality



WILMINGTON — For the ninth consecutive year, ChristianaCare has been recognized as a leader in LGBTQ health care equality.

Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital both earned “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designations from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the highest recognition in the foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index. The Healthcare Equality Index is a tool to compare hospitals based on their policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees. Of the 765 health care facilities that participated in the Healthcare Equality Index 2020 survey, 495 earned the Leader designation.

To learn more about ChristianaCare’s LGBTQ health initiatives, visit: https://christianacare.org/services/lgbtqhealth/.