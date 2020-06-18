ChristianaCare offers employee monitoring

WILMINGTON — ChristianaCare has developed a new virtual telehealth service for businesses and employers that provides daily monitoring of employees for COVID-19 symptoms, testing, if needed, and care for employees who test positive.

The Employee COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring and Testing Program is designed to increase safety and ease anxiety in the workplace by effectively monitoring employees’ health. For employees, it offers the convenience of access to a registered nurse to discuss their symptoms and the opportunity for a tele-visit with a provider.

Currently, 12 employers in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Louisiana and Arizona are using the ChristianaCare Employee COVID-19 program.

To find out more or to connect with the program, visit the Employee COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring and Testing Program website, https://christianacare.org.