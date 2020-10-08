Community screening of award-winning documentary



LEWES — Uday Jani, MD and Dr. Krista Griffin will host community screenings of an award-winning documentary on the power of redefining your life story.

“Is Your Story Making You Sick?” offers a look at how our stories define how we see ourselves, view our relationships, live our lives and impact our health.

Dr. Jani, a Milton internist who specializes in integrative medicine, and Lewes chiropractor Dr. Griffin invite the community to watch the award-winning documentary at a series of screenings to be held at Lefty’s Alleys & Eats. The film combines eight people from all walks of life who bravely confront their stories, top national mental health experts and a revealing look at narrative therapy exercises and modalities.

Dr. Jani, who utilizes mind-body practices to care for his patients, credits his fellowship studies at the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, and particularly his mentor there, Dr. Ann Marie Chiasson, who appears in the documentary. The documentary weaves years of filming and research, intensive narrative group therapy, and expertise from leaders in the fields of trauma, addiction, and mindfulness to illustrate the road to meaningful change.

To view this documentary, make plans to attend one of the showings at Lefty’s Alley & Eats, 36450 Plaza Boulevard in Lewes. Screenings will be held in the banquet room which will be at 30% capacity along with all other mandated COVID-19 protocols. The event includes a live Q&A immediately following the documentary with Drs. Jani and Griffin, joined by other local experts, integrative health specialist Dr. Carolyn Trasko and clinical psychologist Dr. Richard Todd.

In addition, proceeds from the admission tickets will benefit the Harry K Foundation, dedicated to defeating childhood hunger in the Delaware area. Purchase tickets for the dates listed below by visiting the Event page at iloveleftys.com. Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p,m.

For a preview of what you’ll see, watch the trailer at https://youtu.be/zOpUK50JN1g.