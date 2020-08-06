Conaway joins Peninsula Regional Medical Group

OCEAN PINES, Md. — The Peninsula Regional Medical Group of Peninsula Regional Health System recently announced that Jacques Conaway, MD has joined the physician network. Dr. Conaway, a pulmonologist, will be providing care at both Peninsula Regional Medical Center and primarily at the Peninsula Regional Family Medicine office on the Ocean Pines campus starting Aug. 3.

Dr. Conaway joins PRMG from Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates of Baltimore, where he has been employed since 1999. Dr. Conaway is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Dr. Conaway will be based at the Peninsula Regional Family Medicine Ocean Pines office and seeing patients there five days a week. Every 5th week, however, he will be working with patients at PRMC in Salisbury.

Call 410-912-6825 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Conaway.