Connected World honors ChristianaCare president



NEWARK — Connected World; a business and technology magazine that reports on industry trends, has selected ChristianaCare president and CEO Janice Nevin, M.D., MPH, as a 2020 Women of Technology winner.

Dr. Nevin is one of 50 women for the eighth annual list, chosen because they bring a unique lens to their organizations and possess “a remarkable vision for people, digital transformation and innovation.”

“I am deeply honored to receive the 2020 Women of Technology award among so many distinguished women who are leading innovation today,” said Dr. Nevin. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives, and it has highlighted the need to rapidly transform how we deliver care. At ChristianaCare, we were already well on our way in that journey. Through our CareVio™ care management platform and a strategy guided by our values of love and excellence, we are building a future in which all care that can be done in the home will be, and all care that can be digital will be. Technology creates the potential for a new model of healthcare that’s data-driven, hyper-personalized, effective, affordable and achieves health equity.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ChristianaCare has leveraged technology in numerous ways to improve patient care, achieving more than 13,000 virtual visits, the monitoring of 6,500 patients and 308,000 secure text messages to patients.