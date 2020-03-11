Coronavirus confirmed in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware has its first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced Wednesday a New Castle County man over age 50 “who is associated with the University of Delaware community” has been diagnosed with the first positive case of the disease in the state.

DPH said the man is not seriously ill and quarantined himself at home as soon as symptoms appeared. The man was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus in another state, per DPH, and the state is working to identify individuals who may have been exposed.

Officials will provide guidance to any affected Delawareans and will monitor them closely.

DPH did not release any further information about the patient.

“The patient is doing well. We understand that news of a positive case in the state is concerning, but this is something we have been preparing for over the last several weeks,” DPH Director Karyl Rattay said in a statement. “DPH is working closely with CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of the coronavirus disease 2019. We will continue to keep the public fully informed as additional information becomes available.”

UD students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about potential exposure risks should contact the university’s call center at 302-831-1188 between 9 and 5 Monday through Friday.

Since the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, late last year, more than 120,000 instances of the virus have been diagnosed worldwide, with more than 4,300 deaths. A total of 31 Delawareans have been tested for the disease, with nine still awaiting results.