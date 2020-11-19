Delaware Care Collaboration to serve as a Medicaid ACO



WILMINGTON — Delaware Care Collaboration, an Accountable Care Organization and member of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, whose partners include Saint Francis Healthcare and the Medical Society of Delaware, will serve as a Delaware Medicaid ACO.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and the Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance(recently authorized the DCC as a Medicaid/CHIP Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the state of Delaware.

DCC is able to begin serving Medicaid/CHIP patients in its new capacity of an approved Medicaid ACO starting July 1, 2021, by partnering with the State’s Medicaid Managed Care Organizations including AmeriHealth Caritas and Highmark Health Options. The goal is to improve health outcomes for Medicaid and CHIP members in Delaware while reducing costs through better coordinated care.