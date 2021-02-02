Delaware earns mostly low grades on tobacco use and policies

The American Lung Association said there’s been a surge in youth vaping and is calling on Delaware officials to raise the tax on a pack of cigarettes by a dollar. (Submitted photo/American Lung Association)

DOVER — Delaware drew mixed reviews in a new American Lung Association report regarding tobacco use and policies, bringing a call to especially focus on youth habits as the new year begins.



The ALA is calling for an end to all flavored tobacco products in the 2021 “State of Tobacco Control” report, which gave Delaware an “F” grade for its approach. All but five states received an “F” grade, according to the ALA’s scale.



The availability of flavored tobacco products correlates with the number of high school students using tobacco, said ALA Chief Mission Officer Deborah Brown.



“In Delaware, our tobacco use rates for high school are an unacceptable 19.4%,” she said.



“The surge in youth vaping, combined with the fact that smoking increases the chance of severe COVID-19 symptoms, make it more important than ever for Delaware to implement the proven measures outlined in ‘State of Tobacco Control’ to prevent and reduce tobacco use,” she added.



Delaware’s tax rate also was deemed to be an “F” grade, according to the ALA, which is proposing an $1 increase on each pack of cigarettes. Delaware was among 33 states that received an “F” grade from the ALA on this measure.



Additionally, the First State aced its strength of smoke-free workplace laws, while earning a “B” on coverage and cessation support to quit tobacco. The ALA called on Delaware to increase cessation funding to recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention levels.



Funding for state tobacco-prevention programs was deemed to be a “C” grade.



While state Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, said he’d be open to considering a push to eliminate flavored tobacco products with an eye on the state’s youth, he’s also wary anytime availability to something may be taken away from adults, generally speaking. He said he was “torn” because of the negative effects of the products on underage users, but acknowledges that there’s a balancing act that includes the interests of allowing adults to make their own choices.



Sen. Townsend, who sponsored 2019 legislation that brought the state’s increase of the legal smoking age to 21, described youth vaping as a “public health disaster.” The marketing of products to adults can have effects on potential underage vapers, as well, and should be scrutinized, he said.



While tax increases on cigarettes can also be in play, there’s the interests of merchants to consider, as well, Sen. Townsend said.



According to the ALA’s report, “In 2019, about 8,000 kids (nationally) began vaping every day — typically with flavored e-cigarettes — setting them up for a lifetime of addiction to nicotine. Ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol, will not only help end youth vaping, but will also help address the disproportionate impact of tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke on Black and Brown communities.”



The ALA believes that 2021 presents opportunity for Delaware legislators “to take action and pass legislation to restrict access to all flavored tobacco products in order to support public health and save lives. The need for Delaware to take action to protect youth from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is more urgent than ever, with the youth vaping epidemic continuing.



“With 1 in 5 teens vaping (in the United States), our children are becoming the next generation addicted to tobacco. Youth vaping and tobacco use overall is largely driven by flavored tobacco products, and our 19th annual report has added a new state grade calling for policies to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, flavored e-cigarettes and flavored cigars.”



The ALA added, “Menthol cigarettes remain a key vector for tobacco-related death and disease in Black communities, with nearly 85% of Black Americans who smoke using them.”



According to Ms. Brown, “Kids follow the flavors, and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Delaware is key to ending the youth e-cigarette epidemic and youth tobacco use overall. We call on legislators in Dover to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, across the First State.”



Through spokesman Sean Dooley, the Delaware Division of Public Health released a statement on the ALA’s findings:

“Tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death and disease. Research indicates, 80% of young people who have ever used tobacco started with a flavored product. In the midst of the pandemic, we are glad to see the American Lung Association continue to address this critical public health threat. The American Lung Association has been a key partner with the Division of Public Health in tobacco prevention and control efforts in Delaware. Legislation to reduce access to all flavored tobacco products is a very new policy intervention that is being advocated by healthcare organizations and providers.



“Delaware is one of 44 other states that currently does not have legislation to reduce all flavored tobacco products.”



The federal government drew mixed reviews, as well, in the ALA’s report:

• Regulation of tobacco products — grade D.

• Coverage of quit-smoking treatments — grade D.

• Level of federal tobacco taxes — grade F.

• Mass media campaigns to prevent and reduce tobacco use — grade A.

• Minimum age of sale for tobacco products to 21 — grade A.



Ms. Brown described the report as providing “an important road map on how states like Delaware and the federal government can put in place the policies proven to have the greatest impact on reducing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke.”



“Because of COVID-19, we are all thinking more about lung health. Now is the time for lawmakers in Delaware to act and take this opportunity to achieve lasting reductions in tobacco-related death and disease.”