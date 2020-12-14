DelTech and Healthcare Association hosting virtual job fair Wednesday

DOVER — Delaware Technical Community College is partnering with the Delaware Healthcare Association to host a virtual job fair for health care workers Wednesday. The event will take place from 10 to 2.

Attendees will be able to explore career possibilities with local health care employers. Delaware’s health care industry is in immediate need of nurses, allied health professionals, medical assistants, patient care technicians and certified nursing assistants.

Representatives from Delaware’s hospital systems, behavioral health hospitals and long-term care facilities will use Zoom to connect with potential employees. Employers already signed up to participate include Acts Retirement Communities, Bayhealth, Beebe Healthcare, Nemours Children’s Health System and more.

Registration at dtcc.edu/virtual/jobfair is strongly encouraged by noon Tuesday.

“As community spread of COVID-19 cases increases, Delaware hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients. While our hospitals are actively managing bed capacity, having adequate staffing to meet increasing demand continues to be a challenge,” Megan Williams, vice president of the Delaware Healthcare Association, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Delaware Tech for providing this opportunity to connect Delaware health care employers with students and alumni who are ready to enter the health care workforce.”

A recent emergency order announced by Gov. John Carney allows nursing students, medical students and other student health care practitioners to work in Delaware hospitals during the pandemic.