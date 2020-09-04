Domenick joins Comprehensive Breast Center



REHOBOTH BEACH — The Comprehensive Breast Center in Rehoboth Beach recently announced the addition of a new physician to their practice.

Dr. Michele Domenick is a board-certified general surgeon. She received her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University and completed her surgical residency at Hahnemman University Hospitals. She has been in practice in Dover for 18 years.

Dr. Domenick is an experienced breast surgeon and treats all breast conditions, malignant and benign, in both women and men. As a general surgeon, she can perform a broad range of surgical procedures, from minor surgery such as excising skin lesions and cysts, to more involved surgical procedures, like the removal of the gallbladder and hemorrhoids, and hernia repairs. She also performs colonoscopies and endoscopies.