Dr. Brintha Vasagar Bayhealth Foundation hosts Greater Kent Committee



DOVER — The launch of Bayhealth’s Family Medicine Residency program is nearing as the first cohort of residents will arrive at Bayhealth in July 2021.

As anticipation builds for the program, Bayhealth Family Medicine Program Director Brintha Vasagar, MD, MPH, FAAFP, along with the Bayhealth Foundation, continue to meet with community members and leaders to share an overview of the program. Most recently, a socially-distant gathering hosted by Fireside Partners Inc. in their e-learning center, brought together members of the Greater Kent Committee, a non-profit membership organization made up of top executives of businesses in central Delaware to better understand the positive impact adding family medicine residents will have on the communities Bayhealth serves.

Visit BayhealthGME.org to learn more about the graduate medical education programs launching in July 2021.