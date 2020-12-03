Easterseals receives Health Equity Grant



NEW CASTLE — Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore announced that it has received a grant from the New Castle County CARES Relief Act Health Equity Grant. The grant funding will make it possible for Easterseals to purchase technology to be loaned to community-based participants, who because of health risks are unable to attend in-person services. With the loaned technology, participants will have the ability to access Easterseals virtual programming services.

The New Castle County Health Equity Committee awarded grants to non-profit groups and organizations who provide resources or services to the public to decrease healthcare inequities caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The funding will help to continue or expand their efforts to address health disparities in vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The Health Equity Grant seeks solutions to remove disparities within healthcare and social service systems, while creating fundamental changes to policies that foster fair and efficient responses to future pandemics.