First babies of 2020 make their debut

At Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, baby Hudson Kester was born at 6:24 a.m. Jan. 1 to parents Amanda DuPhily and Kevin Kester. (Submitted photo)

Downstate hospitals welcomed the first arrivals for 2020.

At Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus baby Kemper MacNiewski Lynch was born to parents Courtney Wisniewski and Tim Lynch at 12:20 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 13.4 ounces. and was over 19 inches long. Baby Kemper joins an older brother and sister.

At Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus baby Hudson Kester was born at 6:24 a.m. to parents Amanda DuPhily and Kevin Kester. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was over 21 inches long. Baby Hudson also joins an older brother and sister.

At Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, baby Kemper MacNiewski Lynch was born to parents Courtney Wisniewski and Tim Lynch at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1. (Submitted photo)

Both sets of parents were presented with gift baskets to commemorate having the first babies of 2020 at each hospital.

Nanticoke’s first baby of 2020

Tatiana Morales Roblero, pictured with parents Yeny and Rudy, is the first baby of 2020 delivered at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. She arrived in the world at 5:55 a.m. Jan. 1. (Submitted photo)

The first baby delivered at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in 2020 arrived several hours into the new year.

At 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 1, a healthy baby girl named Tatiana Morales Roblero came into the world, making her the first baby born at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in 2020.

Tatiana’s parents, Yeny and Rudy, were thrilled to learn that their little girl was the first baby delivered at Nanticoke in 2020.

The staff of Nanticoke’s Mother & Baby Care Center presented Tatiana’s family with a gift basket full of items they purchased to celebrate the first baby of the New Year.

Double delight at Beebe

Olga and Eric Tsavdar of Millville with their twins, Eliza and Levi, born just after 1 a.m. New Year’s Day – the first babies born at Beebe Hospital in 2020. (Submitted photo)

Possibly for the first time, Beebe Healthcare’s first baby of the new year is a set of twins.

The babies were born just after 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Olga and Eric Tsavdar of Millville said they were not expecting to have the first 2020 babies; the babies weren’t due for a couple more weeks.

“We knew early on that we were having twins, but it was a surprise for us because there aren’t any other twins in our family,” Mr. Tsavdar said. “When we found out, we were shocked and delighted.”

Twins Levi and Eliza are both doing well, says Ms. Tsavdar.

“We just want to thank the entire Beebe team — the nurses, CNAs, and Dr. Angela Caswell-Monack who delivered the twins. They really worked with us and stuck with us so that it was possible to have a natural delivery, which is what we were hoping for,” Ms. Tsavdar said. “We can’t say enough about all the support we have gotten here at Beebe.”

Bridget Buckaloo, Beebe Healthcare executive director of Women’s and Children’s Services, presented the family with gift baskets, which has become a Beebe tradition.

