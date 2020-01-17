Flu vaccinations available at state service centers

DOVER — The Division of Public Health is reminding Delawareans to protect themselves and those around them this influenza season by getting vaccinated as DPH announces the first two flu-related deaths of the 2019-2020 flu season. A 68-year-old woman infected with influenza A, and a 65-year-old man infected with influenza B, passed away this week as a result of complications from the flu. Both individuals were Sussex County residents and both had underlying health conditions.

As of Dec. 28, 2019, the most recent date for which flu statistics are available, there have been 1,083 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu in Delaware. This number reflects only the number of lab-confirmed cases; the actual number of cases circulating statewide is likely much higher as not all people with the flu seek treatment, and many cases are diagnosed through rapid test kits in a provider’s office versus a lab. In addition, 65 people have been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms since the start of the flu season. During the week of Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2019, there were 470 new lab-confirmed cases, the highest increase in a single week since the start of the flu season on October 1, 2019. During the same time last year, there was a total of 681 lab-confirmed cases of flu statewide, including 140 hospitalizations.

Flu vaccines are still available at many pharmacies and grocery stores, and through primary care physicians and some specialists. To find participating stores, enter your ZIP code in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu vaccine finder at www.cdc.gov/flu/.

Flu shots continue to be available at DPH clinics located within the Department of Health and Social Services’ State Service Centers:

Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover. For all ages, including children age 6 months and older. Call 302-857-5140 to make an appointment Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Milford State Service Center – Riverwalk, 253 N.E. Front St., Milford. For ages 9 years and older. Mondays and Fridays. Walk-ins are accepted on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. By appointment only on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 302-424-7130 to make an appointment.

Anna C. Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford. For all ages, including children age 6 months and older. Walk-ins welcome Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Adams State Service Center, 544 S. Bedford St., Georgetown. For all ages, including children age 6 months and older. Walk-ins welcome on Mondays only from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the flu, visit flu.delaware.gov/ or call DPH at 1-800-282-8672.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com