Free COVID-19 testing in Milton on Saturday

MILTON — Beebe Healthcare, in partnership with the Governor’s Office, Division of Public Health, and other healthcare agencies, will host a free COVID-19 testing event in Milton on Saturday.

Car-based testing will occur beginning at 9 a.m. to noon at Mariner Middle School on 16391 Harbeson Road in Milton. Milton Police and Beebe security will be on-hand to direct traffic. The testing line may be closed prior to noon so plan accordingly. For updates, follow Beebe on Facebook.

People coming for these rounds of free testing do not need an appointment or a doctor’s order. Both symptomatic and asymptomatic people will be offered testing and education.

Only swab tests will be offered during this car-based event — not rapid antibody tests. The swab test only determines if a patient is actively infected after the test is run in a lab. Swab test results will be communicated in four to six days after processing in a lab.

Pre-registration will be offered and is recommend for expedited testing. Patients may pre-register by printing and bringing the form to the site: https://www.beebehealthcare.org/patients-visitors/screening-testing-treatment-beebe.