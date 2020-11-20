Free vascular screening in Salisbury



SALISBURY, Md. — The Guerrieri Heart & Vascular Institute offers free vascular screenings for people 55 or older, by appointment. The next scheduled day is Dec. 10.

All screenings will be performed at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional between 0 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments are required – call 410-543-7123.

The free screenings will include ultrasound testing for carotid artery blockage and abdominal aortic aneurysm, and ankle-brachial index tests for peripheral artery disease.

The screenings are for individuals who exhibit at least three prominent risk factors or one symptom. Risk factors for vascular disease include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, heart disease and a family history of vascular disease. Symptoms include leg pain when walking, numbness in the leg or foot, stroke-like symptoms (numbness, weakness, dizziness and difficulties with speech or vision), a family history of aneurysm and unexplained abdominal or back pain. Those currently under a physician’s care for vascular or arterial health issues and those who have participated in this screening in the past are not eligible to participate.