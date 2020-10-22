Go Red for Women campaign announces 2021 chair



DOVER — American Heart Association recently announced the chair for the 2021 Go Red For Women/STEM Goes Red campaign.

Robin Roddy, DSWA chief operating officer will lead the 2021 fundraising efforts for Go Red, which encourages women to take charge of their heart health and combat the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of American women, heart disease and stroke. Her focus will also be to highlight the STEM Goes Red initiative where girls are encouraged to pursue careers in STEM fields right here in Delaware.

Ms. Roddy is a professional engineer in the state of Delaware and a board-certified environmental engineer with the American Academy of Environmental Engineers. She began her career at DSWA in 1995 and has since served as project engineer, facilities manager and COO.

Ms. Roddy will lead a spirited team of volunteers to organize, educate and fundraise towards the mission of the Go Red for Women/STEM Goes Red movement, which is to support awareness, research, education, and community programs to benefit women and girls in Delaware. The American Heart Association raises funds from local and National Go Red for Women activities to support awareness, research, education and community programs to benefit women.