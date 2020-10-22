GOLD by Green Partners with Ryan Shazier Fund



REHOBOTH BEACH — Mary Green, owner of GOLD by Green jewelry, is partnering with the newly established Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation to raise money and awareness of the stamina it takes for a person with a spinal cord injury to overcome adversity and reach their goals.

The fund is focused on building pathways for these individuals to achieve their aspirations for recovery and independence. Former Pittsburgh Steeler, Ryan Shazier, incurred a serious spinal cord injury during a Monday Night Football game in December 2017. He knows he can walk today, in large part, because he has a robust support system and has received the most progressive rehabilitation services in the area. Ms. Green developed severe pain in her shin from a nerve issue in her lower back. She had already been following Mr. Shazier’s come back. “I thought of Ryan’s journey every day. I thought to myself if he can come back from that, I will be OK,” Ms. Green said. “#shalieve became my mantra. Ms. Green’s journey led her to create a bracelet inscribed, “#shalieve” to remind her that anything is possible if you set your mind to it. She sells these though her website and a donation will be made to Shazier’s newly established charity every time one is sold.

The fund will:

•Enable more SCI individuals with the potential to receive the same rehabilitation benefits, regardless of their type of insurance or bank account.

•Provide the individual and his/her caretakers streamlined access and resources that will support their rehabilitation such as respite care, a piece of equipment, emergency transportation, and counseling.

•Motivate and connect individuals and their families by offering support sessions, celebrations, and group events.

To learn more about the bracelet, visit https://goldbygreen.com/products/shalieve-cuff-bracelet-in-sterling-silver.