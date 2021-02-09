Greater access to health insurance available through May 15

NEW CASTLE — Delawareans looking for affordable health insurance will have an additional opportunity to sign up for coverage Monday through May 15 on healthcare.gov, the online federal Health Insurance Marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act.



In light of the challenges and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 28 that created a three-month special enrollment period to give Americans greater access to health insurance, including those who lost their job or their coverage as part of the fallout from the pandemic.



“Access to affordable health care remains a critical need for all Delawareans, as we continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus,” Delaware Gov. John Carney said.



“I am grateful to President Biden for giving state residents this additional opportunity to get the coverage they need. I encourage everyone to spread the word about the benefits of enrolling in coverage through healthcare.gov during this three-month sign-up period.”



The coverage includes tax credits for eligible enrollees that help to reduce monthly premiums significantly, according to a Delaware Department of Health and Social Services news release.



“This special enrollment period provides a great opportunity for Delawareans who are looking for high-quality, affordable health insurance, especially those impacted by the pandemic,” said DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik.



“Despite the success of the Health Insurance Marketplace since it opened eight years ago, many state residents still lack insurance, and some might remain unaware that they can access comprehensive care — and, in many cases, get financial help to afford it — through HealthCare.gov,” she added.



The marketplace’s annual open enrollment period for 2021 coverage ended Dec. 15, and since then, individuals could get coverage only if they experienced a life event that qualified them to apply for a special enrollment period.



The new three-month enrollment period is open to all eligible applicants who want to apply for coverage or change their existing coverage for any reason; applicants won’t be required to provide documentation of a qualifying event (e.g., loss of a job or birth of a child).



Individuals currently covered under a marketplace plan will be able to change to any plan available in Delaware without being restricted to the same level of coverage as their current plan. Current enrollees will need to go through their existing application and make any necessary changes, then submit their application to receive an updated eligibility result.



Eligible individuals who enroll under the special enrollment period will have 30 days after they submit their application to choose a plan. Note that, even after the special enrollment period ends May 15, individuals who experience qualifying life-changing events will still be eligible to enroll for marketplace coverage.



It is also worth noting that proof of insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, once your group becomes eligible.



Delaware is one of 36 states that use healthcare.gov for eligible residents to sign up for coverage. More than 25,000 Delawareans signed up for 2021 coverage during the recent open enrollment period.



The special enrollment period is available to all marketplace-eligible individuals who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application. You can enroll in marketplace coverage at healthcare.gov or cuidadodesalud.gov or by calling (800) 318-2596 (TTY: 855-889-4325).



Applicants will need to provide the following when applying for coverage:

• Full names, Social Security numbers and birth dates of all those applying for coverage.

• Legal documents for all eligible immigrants who are applying for coverage (i.e., visa, green card, etc.).

• Pay stubs, W-2 forms or other information about your family’s income.

• Information about any health coverage from a job that’s available to you or your family.



For more information, go to choosehealthde.com.



About 6.6% of Delawareans remain uninsured, according to the 2020 America’s Health Rankings. That’s down significantly from the nearly 10% who lacked insurance in 2010, before the ACA and the Health Insurance Marketplace existed.



“For nearly a year, we have hoped that the Health Insurance Marketplace would allow for greater enrollment opportunities in response to the pandemic and economic conditions. President Biden has made it happen,” said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “This special enrollment period will help ensure Delaware residents have access to comprehensive health insurance that protects preexisting conditions. And, because we’ve reduced rates by more than 19% over the past two years, these plans are more affordable for residents.”