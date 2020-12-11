Health fair and food giveaway set for Dec. 19



DOVER — The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Dover and Vicinity and Nemours of Delaware are sponsoring a health fair and food giveaway for the community Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at People’s Church of Dover, 46 S. Bradford St.

Free flu shots for children and adults will be administered by Nemours. In addition, there will be oral swab COVID-19 testing by Delaware Curative, Narcan training by Rhona Harris of NCALL Research and distribution of COVID-19 care kits, donated by the Division of Public Health. Diabetes information will also be available.

Community members can walk up or drive up and receive a box of food. Hats, gloves, scarves and blankets contributed to the IMA and Nemours will be given away to the homeless and to children. There will be free hamburgers grilled by the staff of People’s Church.

For more information, call 242-1267 or email revritapaige@icloud.com.