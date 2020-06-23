Healthgrades ranks Nanticoke Memorial in top 5% for patient safety

SEAFORD — Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford has made the grade among hospitals nationwide with an encore performance as the recipient of the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award.

This distinction places Nanticoke among the top 5% of all short-term, acute-care hospitals reporting patient safety data, as evaluated by Healthgrades, aresource connecting consumers, physicians and health systems.

Nanticoke is the only hospital in Delaware to receive this award and has received the award for four consecutive years.

During the study period from 2016 through 2018, Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients “demonstrated excellent performance in safeguarding patients in the Medicare population,” according to officials, as measured by objective outcomes — risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates — for 14 PSIs, including 13 PSIs defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and no foreign objects left in body during surgery or procedure.

Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

• 48.3% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals.

• 54.4% less likely to experience a hip fracture following surgery than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals.

• 66.8% less likely to experience pressure sores or bedsores acquired in the hospital than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals.

• 63% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals.

If all hospitals in the country performed at the level of award recipients for each of the 13 patient safety indicators, 110,864 patient safety events could have been avoided, Healthgrades officials say.

“Consumers might not know that information around patient safety is readily available and should be considered when researching health care options,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades. “We commend the recipients of the 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their dedication to providing excellent care for their patients.”

Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology, which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications to MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.