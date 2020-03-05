Healthy lifestyle the focus of Nanticoke Memorial’s community event

The sports celebrity at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital’s 2019 community health fair and partner expo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon autographs the shirt of four-month-old Caliyah Ricks during the autograph session. Holding Caliyah is her mom, Shaquana Beulah. Looking on is Jayona Ricks. Washington Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau is the sports celebrity for this year’s event, set for Saturday, March 21 at Laurel Senior High School. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

LAUREL – Healthy living – and an autograph huddle featuring a member of Redskin Nation – highlight Nanticoke Memorial Hospital’s 2020 community health fair and expo.

Nanticoke Memorial’s 8th annual Heart of Good Health: A Community Health Event & Partner Expo is set for Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Laurel Senior High School.

The mission of this event is to provide the Western Sussex County community with education and information on many aspects of living a healthy lifestyle. There will be healthy living demonstrations and many activities for the entire family throughout the day.

Health professionals will be on hand and several free health screenings will be available. This year’s health screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, vision, hearing, blood pressure and more. Cholesterol and A1C/glucose screenings start at 9 a.m. and a 12-hour fasting period is suggested. Pre-registration is not required.

Health information and displays on heart risk factors, stroke awareness, healthy eating, diabetes, cancer, and much more will be also available. Vendors will include many health care providers, other non-profit organizations and private businesses that provide services for the community.

For sports fans, Washington Redskins cornerback Fabian Moreau is this year’s sports celebrity guest. He will sign autographs from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Community members are invited to bring an item for Mr. Moreau to sign. Autographs are free; but no merchandise will be sold at the event. To give everyone a chance to meet Mr. Moreau, autographs will be limited to one per person.

In addition, Nanticoke is again offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance for one lucky local youth to have a special meet and greet with Mr. Moreau at this year’s health fair. Nominees must be a Delmarva resident between the ages of 5 and 16. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 6. To submit a nomination, visit www.nanticoke.org/healthfair and fill out the form under the “Nanticoke Grants a Wish” section.

This event is made possible by the support of the Laurel School District and communities in Laurel and western Sussex County.

Sponsorship includes Fabulously Fit Sponsors – Nanticoke Medical Staff and the Kim and Evans Family Foundation – and Eating Right Sponsor, La Raza 100.3 of The Voice Radio Network.

The health fair is free and open to everyone in the community. Laurel Senior High School is located at 1133 South Central Avenue in Laurel.

For more information or updates on available activities at the event, visit www.nanticoke.org/healthfair or call 302-536-5388.

Last year’s fair and expo was billed a huge success as upward of 1,000 people attended the 2019 event, which featured Baltimore Ravens’ linebacker Matthew Judon.

About Fabian Moreau

In three seasons with the Redskins, Mr. Moreau has played in 44 games, with four interceptions and three force fumbles. His three interceptions in the 2019 season came in back-to-back games – two in Washington’s 19-16 victory over Detroit, and one against Carolina in a 29-21 Redskin win.

Mr. Moreau, who played college football at UCLA, was a third-round pick of the Redskins in the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.33 million deal with the Redskins that included an $825,392 signing bonus.