Highmark joins project to standardize health data

WILMINGTON — Highmark recently announced its participation and commitment in support of the Gravity Project, an HL7 Fast Health Interoperability Resource (FHIR Accelerator) and public collaborative designed to standardize medical data used to identify social determinants of health. The partnership, now more imperative than ever, is one of many Highmark has supported to combat socioeconomic obstacles affecting the health of communities it serves.

Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people live, work, learn and play that can impact individuals’ health and well-being before the health care system can intervene. With rapidly increasing interest in collecting social risk data, the Gravity Project is a direct response to calls-to-action around the development of national standards for SDOH data reported in electronic health records.

The initiative seeks to identify coded data elements and associated value sets to represent SDOH signifiers documented in EHRs across four clinical activities — screening, diagnosis, planning, and interventions — with a focus on three social risk domains: food insecurity, housing instability, and transportation access.