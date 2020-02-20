Learn CPR and First Aid at Bayhealth – Kent Hospital

DOVER — Bayhealth will offer the American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, General Foods Conference Center, 640 S. State St. in Dover.

The course is designed for non-healthcare providers in the community. This course will review the steps of CPR for adults, children, and infants. In addition, participants will learn the use of an AED (automatic external defibrillator).

A course completion card is issued for this course with re-certification every two years.

Textbooks for the class can be purchased at the hospital Retail Shop; it is recommended that students purchase the books seven days prior to class for review. Textbooks must be brought to class.

The cost is $70. Registration is required.

For more information, visit Bayhealth.org/Classes or call 302-744-7135.