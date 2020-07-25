Levin joins board of Beebe Foundation

LEWES — Beebe Medical Foundation’s Board Chairman Christian Hudson announced that Alan Levin has joined the Foundation Board And Will Serve As A Director.

Mr. Levin is currently the senior adviser for SoDel Concepts, which comes after nearly seven years as director of the Delaware Economic Development Office on former Gov. Jack Markell’s cabinet.

Before joining Gov. Markell, Mr. Levin served as president and CEO of Happy Harry’s, the 10th largest drugstore chain in the United States, before its merger with the Walgreen Company in July 2006.

During his tenure, he grew the company from 16 to 76 stores and to 2,700 employees. In recognition of Mr. Levin’s service to Delaware, Gov. Markell awarded him The Order of the First State, Delaware’s highest honor.