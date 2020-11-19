Local hospitals call for blood donations

LEWES — Beebe Healthcare and Bayhealth have joined forces with Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) to increase blood donations at donor centers by asking college and high school students and all donors to make appointments at the Dover Donor Center and the Salisbury Donor Center.

In 2019, BBD was able to rely on 7,000 donors alone from high school and college blood drives that have been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That has left the Blood Bank of Delmarva scrambling to make up for a shortfall that has caused mobile donations to be at just 43% of pre-pandemic levels.

To make up for the shortfall, BBD has added hours every other Sunday, from 8 a.m. to noon, at its Dover Donor Center in Kent County and Christiana Donor Center in New Castle County. The Salisbury Donor Center also has hours every other Saturday for the convenience of donors.

On Monday, Beebe Healthcare and Bayhealth joined BBD for a press conference held at Beebe Healthcare’s Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus to call upon Delmarva students and all residents for more donations at this critical time.

“As we enter the season of giving, please keep in mind the critical shortage of blood being experienced right now in our communities but also nationwide,” said David A. Tam, president & CEO, Beebe Healthcare.

“Now more than ever we are relying on our community to donate blood,” said Kelly Abbrescia, DO, medical director of Emergency Services at Bayhealth. “

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for the healthcare community, including a decrease in blood donations. To ensure we have the resources in place to care for our patients, we need a sufficient blood supply available. We are asking everyone who can donate blood to do so to ensure we can provide life-saving care to our community members.”

