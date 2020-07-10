Logemann named chief of Emergency Medical Services

NEW CASTLE — New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced that he has promoted county paramedics veteran and acting chief Mark Logemann to the rank of chief of Emergency Medical Services.

Chief Logemann began his career in 1996 after graduating from Medical Center of Delaware Paramedic Training Program. Chief Logemann served as the EMS Division Public Information Officer from 2000 to 2003. He has also served as a field training officer for the EMS Division. He was promoted to the rank of Paramedic Corporal in 2004 and was subsequently promoted to the rank of Paramedic Sergeant in 2009 and to the rank of EMS Lieutenant in 2013. He was promoted to the rank of EMS captain in August 2015, and to EMS assistant chief in December 2015. During his tenure as EMS Assistant Chief, he commanded both the administrative and operations branches. Chief Logemann had been in the position of acting EMS chief since October of 2019.

Chief Logemann officially replaces Chief Lawrence Tan, who stepped down in 2019 after serving the New Castle County Paramedics for 37 years, 19 as chief. Chief Logemann lives in Hockessin with his wife and two children.