Lunch & Learn with Delaware Hospice

Delaware Hospice and Honoring Choices Delaware have teamed up to offer another virtual Lunch & Learn presentation.

“Putting Pain in its Place”, will be presented on Sept. 17 from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. The intended goal of the program is to bring awareness of resources available for pain management through hospice/palliative care. The program can be accessed at www.delawarehospice.org/event/putting-pain-in-its-place/.

For more information about Delaware Hospice’s programs and services, upcoming events, or employment opportunities, call 800-838-9800 or visit www.delawarehospice.org.