Matthew J. Burday 177th President of Medical Society of Delaware elected



NEWARK — Matthew J. Burday, DO, an internal medicine hospitalist with ChristianaCare was elected the 177th president of the Medical Society of Delaware (MSD) for 2021 during the organization’s 231st annual meeting on Nov. 17.

Dr. Burday, a graduate of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine is also the Director of Medical Student Education at ChristianaCare in Newark.

Dr. Burday is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia and has been awarded the Delaware Clinical Branch Campus Teacher of the Year recognition multiple times. He has also been distinguished as a Delaware Today magazine and Philadelphia Magazine “Top Doctor.”

Dr. Burday has been extensively involved with the Medical Society of Delaware for more than three decades. Among his many positions within the Society, he is the Chair of the Education Committee, Chair of the Delaware Medical Education Foundation Board of Directors, a member of the Education Program Planning Subcommittee, a member of the Primary Care Subcommittee, and a member of the Government Affairs Committee.